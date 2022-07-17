TRON (TRX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0686 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and $550.68 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,443,923,746 coins and its circulating supply is 92,443,921,003 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

