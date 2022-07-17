Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.44.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

