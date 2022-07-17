TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.