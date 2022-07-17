TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.31 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

