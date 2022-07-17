TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $45,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of X opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

