Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TREX. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

