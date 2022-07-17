TRAVA.FINANCE Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $314,193.32 and $232,596.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00035217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 653,188,158 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
