Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 7,869 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

