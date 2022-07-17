Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $151.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

