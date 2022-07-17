Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 3,330 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Surgery Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $6,586,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,039,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,574,000.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

