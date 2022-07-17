Tranquility Partners LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NYSE D opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

