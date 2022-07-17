Tranquility Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75.

