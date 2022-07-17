Tranquility Partners LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $45.56 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

