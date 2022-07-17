Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 4,923 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

DFAC opened at $23.72 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

