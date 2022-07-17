Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 306 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

