TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Update

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $282,309,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 1,402,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.37.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

