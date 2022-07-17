Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,165 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interface by 1.1% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 54.3% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $7,801,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $792.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

