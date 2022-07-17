Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,492 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 119,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

