Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $136,000 in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 251.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Russia ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.
