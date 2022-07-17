Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $209,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4,390.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after buying an additional 741,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Leidos by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

