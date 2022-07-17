Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110,284 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,732,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.