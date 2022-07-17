Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 487 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.22 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.