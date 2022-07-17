Tornado Cash Market Cap Reaches $27.06 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $27.06 million and approximately $22.51 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $24.60 or 0.00116142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

