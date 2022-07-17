TOKPIE Market Capitalization Tops $3.23 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $38,722.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000786 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
