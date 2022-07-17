TNC Coin (TNC) Market Capitalization Tops $8.61 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,327.59 or 1.00134093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

