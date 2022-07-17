Titan Coin Achieves Market Cap of $177,335.40 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 79.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 231.6% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $177,335.40 and approximately $47.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007356 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars.

