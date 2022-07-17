Tidal Finance Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $322,959.56 and $445,559.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,335.76 or 0.99984061 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.