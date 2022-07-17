Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0550 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $291.43 million and approximately $27.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00099923 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00275407 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00041603 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008369 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.