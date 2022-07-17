The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.18 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

