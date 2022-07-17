The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the June 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of SWGAY opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.
The Swatch Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.
