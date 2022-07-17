The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the June 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SWGAY opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Swatch Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale cut their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.