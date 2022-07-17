The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $821.29

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 821.29 ($9.77) and traded as low as GBX 797 ($9.48). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 815 ($9.69), with a volume of 22,585 shares trading hands.

The Scottish Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 45.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34. The firm has a market cap of £539.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,429.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 821.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 861.60.

The Scottish Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

About The Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

