The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.01 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

