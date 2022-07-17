The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 52.0% in June

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The India Fund Stock Performance

IFN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

