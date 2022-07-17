The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 52.0% in June

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The India Fund Stock Performance
IFN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The India Fund (IFN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.