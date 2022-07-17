The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Target Price to $5.00

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Singular Genomics Systems Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.18. The stock has a market cap of $292.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.22.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,918 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth $60,343,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,819 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,916,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
