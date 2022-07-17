The Goldman Sachs Group Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $13.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE PAGS opened at $10.41 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.