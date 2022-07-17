The Goldman Sachs Group Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $13.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.94.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE PAGS opened at $10.41 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
