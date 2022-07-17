The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €66.40 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($66.40) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($61.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($69.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €55.10 ($55.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($42.05) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($59.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of €50.24 and a 200-day moving average of €51.83.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

