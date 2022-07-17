The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 2.0 %

CWAN stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,672.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,631,000 after acquiring an additional 201,309 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after acquiring an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.