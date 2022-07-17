The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,910,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.