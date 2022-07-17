Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske lowered shares of Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTC:TTALF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Terveystalo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

About Terveystalo Oyj

Terveystalo Oyj provides occupational healthcare services in Finland. The company offers general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic, outpatient surgery, dental, and other adjacent services; and outsourcing services, staffing services, child welfare services, oral health, laboratory, imaging, wellbeing, day surgery, healthcare outsourcing, healthcare staffing, and primary and specialty care services.

