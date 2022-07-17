Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske lowered shares of Terveystalo Oyj (OTC:TTALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Terveystalo Oyj Price Performance
OTC:TTALF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Terveystalo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.
About Terveystalo Oyj
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terveystalo Oyj (TTALF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Terveystalo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terveystalo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.