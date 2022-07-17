Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Ternium stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

