Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) PT Lowered to €4.50 at Barclays

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €4.60 ($4.60) to €4.50 ($4.50) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.10) to €3.50 ($3.50) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.80) to €4.68 ($4.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.80) to €5.20 ($5.20) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.44.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

