TD Securities Reiterates C$55.00 Price Target for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cormark cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.50 to C$51.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$54.25.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.97. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.12 and a 1-year high of C$49.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69.

Insider Activity

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,974,587.33.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

