TD Capital Management LLC Has $18.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 569.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period.

VV opened at $176.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

