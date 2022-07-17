Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

