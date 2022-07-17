Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Up 109.5% in June

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,200 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the June 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 23.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Takung Art Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,999. Takung Art has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.85.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Takung Art as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

