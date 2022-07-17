Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 35.6% in June

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.36. 4,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.26%. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.