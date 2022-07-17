SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $936.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00221213 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00559768 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,272,887 coins and its circulating supply is 117,834,146 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

