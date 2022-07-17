SwftCoin (SWFTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.99 Million

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,022.14 or 0.99958106 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009055 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003620 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
SWFTC is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
