Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

SURF opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,557,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 214,266 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 140,980 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.