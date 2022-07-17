SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

SunOpta Stock Up 1.6 %

SunOpta stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.09 million, a P/E ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.44.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,797.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 266,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SunOpta by 446.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in SunOpta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 37.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

